Optas LLC Purchases 45 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $5,612,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.06.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:SHW traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $240.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,148. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.20 and a 200 day moving average of $234.17. The company has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $326.01.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

