Optas LLC Purchases Shares of 35,665 Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Optas LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of NU by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 87,235,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,833,000 after purchasing an additional 57,632,661 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NU by 3,385.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,689,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,319,000 after purchasing an additional 50,206,289 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of NU by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,597,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,336,000 after purchasing an additional 39,497,178 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,097,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,326,000 after purchasing an additional 31,058,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NU by 336.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,819,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,043,000 after buying an additional 21,442,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NU stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 204,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,709,707. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $11.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NU Profile

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NU in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on NU from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

