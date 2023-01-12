Optas LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.55. 18,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,271,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.75. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.20.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

