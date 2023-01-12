Origin Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $52.64 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $52.64 million and $13.98 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.50 or 0.00433538 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,827.33 or 0.30621655 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.07 or 0.00930474 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol’s genesis date was January 8th, 2020. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,794,605 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web.Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries.Origin enables everyone to own a piece of the network. Fans and collectors can have a direct stake in the success of their favorite community with NFTs. Yield generated by OUSD is distributed fairly to all holders. Holders of Origin Tokens (OGN) can participate in governance to decide the future rules and direction of the network and also have a stake in the success of Origin’s products. When everyone owns a piece of the network, everyone is incentivized to help it grow and succeed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.