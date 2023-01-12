Oxen Market Capitalization Achieves $10.61 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000953 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $10.61 million and approximately $275,884.23 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,115.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.04 or 0.00458436 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00019059 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.28 or 0.00923567 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00110996 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $121.84 or 0.00672672 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00231622 BTC.

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,472,321 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

