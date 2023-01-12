Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,081 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $48.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.76.

