Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Down 4.5% After Insider Selling

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) dropped 4.5% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.44. Approximately 30,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,134,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Specifically, insider Christian O. Henry sold 45,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $487,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 643,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,976,092.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $254,660.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 640,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,106,900.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $487,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 643,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,976,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PACB. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 218.44% and a negative return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $32.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,945,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,499,000 after buying an additional 90,216 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,391,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,545,000 after acquiring an additional 46,477 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,345,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,968,000 after acquiring an additional 324,280 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,781,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,315,000 after acquiring an additional 675,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

