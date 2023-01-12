Paragon Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $222.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $311.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.85.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

