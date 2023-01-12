Paragon Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 120.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for about 1.6% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $458.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $574.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.38. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 118.38%. The firm had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.23 million. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IDXX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.13.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,428. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,968 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,261,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company's stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

See Also

