Paragon Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,419 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 535.4% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3,400.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

IJT stock opened at $112.23 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $135.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.371 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

