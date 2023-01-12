Paragon Advisors LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. MSCI comprises approximately 1.2% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 8.1% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 3.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in MSCI by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter worth $3,946,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.20.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $504.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $485.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.01. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $568.00.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.96 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 115.88% and a net margin of 38.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.22%.

In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

