Paragon Advisors LLC Purchases 18,025 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,025 shares during the quarter. Bill.com accounts for approximately 2.0% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BILL. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Bill.com by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,568,000 after buying an additional 1,217,399 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Bill.com by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,321,000 after buying an additional 633,046 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bill.com by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after buying an additional 324,354 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,209,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bill.com by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,375,000 after buying an additional 269,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $2,268,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,108.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $1,087,122.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,662.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $2,268,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,108.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,974 shares of company stock valued at $9,255,743 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bill.com Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.62.

Bill.com stock opened at $103.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.61. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $262.17.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. Research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

