Paragon Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 368.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $74.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.41. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $78.03.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

