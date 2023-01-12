PARSIQ (PRQ) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.51 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0918 or 0.00000504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $15.90 million and $1.51 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

