Parsley Box Group (LON:MEAL) Trading Down 8.3%

Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL – Get Rating) shares were down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Approximately 5,350,576 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 253% from the average daily volume of 1,515,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.01).
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.21.
Parsley Box Group plc delivers direct to consumer ready meals with focus on the Baby Boomer+ demographic. Its product range comprises single portion sized meals across products from various cuisines, sides, soups, puddings, and drinks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.
