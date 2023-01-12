Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Major Shareholder Sells $7,236,181.76 in Stock

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) major shareholder Clifford Sosin sold 19,557,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.37, for a total value of $7,236,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Party City Holdco Stock Up 16.6 %

PRTY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 961,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,516,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28. Party City Holdco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $502.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.90 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 236.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Party City Holdco from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Party City Holdco by 178.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18,610 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Party City Holdco by 480.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 21,402 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Party City Holdco by 1,353.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 31,054 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Party City Holdco by 193.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 22,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

