Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,106 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5,857.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 14,709,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,062,000 after buying an additional 14,462,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,267,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,260,000 after buying an additional 547,583 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,092,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,434,000 after buying an additional 213,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,576,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,231,000 after buying an additional 715,591 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPE stock opened at $17.52 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $20.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.21.

