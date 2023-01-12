Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 1.7% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3,881.0% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,913,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664,130 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,850.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,393,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,352,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,313,000 after buying an additional 1,318,667 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,211,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 103.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,370,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,274,000 after buying an additional 696,109 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $51.15 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $56.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.20.

