Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.8% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of IJR stock opened at $99.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.42. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $114.49.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (IJR)
- Altria Group Stock, Is Time is Running Out?
- Why Did the JinkoSolar Stock Price Rally 45%?
- Tesla Shares Rise and Tesla Bulls Will Love This News
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.