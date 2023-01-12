Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 1,225 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,989,025 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $118.57 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.07.

