Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 15,928 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,928 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 57,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $46.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.60. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $53.25.

