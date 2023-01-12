Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 94 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment House LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $764,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 20,365 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

NYSE MCD opened at $268.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $196.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

