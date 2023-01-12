Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Trims Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,014 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $494.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.73 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $526.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $329,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.56.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

