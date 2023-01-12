PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Lessened by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 1.3% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,350 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund raised its position in PayPal by 674.9% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147,478 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,453,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,379,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $585,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,015 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $78.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $191.45.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush cut their price objective on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.14.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

