Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.53% from the company’s current price.

PFGC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $58.81 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $62.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.46 and a 200 day moving average of $52.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.64.

In other news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $178,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $178,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,710 shares of company stock valued at $515,552. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $766,824,000 after buying an additional 155,981 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,658,530 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $628,020,000 after buying an additional 3,092,172 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after buying an additional 1,349,095 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $279,047,000 after purchasing an additional 248,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,850,141 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $246,921,000 after purchasing an additional 221,449 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

