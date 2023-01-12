Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMGYF remained flat at $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73. Perpetual Energy has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.55.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

