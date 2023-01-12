Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.19

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.19 and last traded at C$2.17, with a volume of 66225 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.13.

Perseus Mining Stock Up 1.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

