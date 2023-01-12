Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH – Get Rating) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,930 ($35.70) and last traded at GBX 2,930 ($35.70). Approximately 74,181 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 147,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,910 ($35.45).

Pershing Square Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,901.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,765.10. The firm has a market cap of £5.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 297.12.

Get Pershing Square alerts:

Pershing Square Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Pershing Square’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.22%.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.