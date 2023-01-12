Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 199,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Pfizer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 484,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,196,000 after buying an additional 11,699 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Pfizer by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 14,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Pfizer by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 288,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,654,000 after buying an additional 9,883 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $47.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $266.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $57.16.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.15.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

