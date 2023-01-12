Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.5% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 58,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 276.8% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $102.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.54. The firm has a market cap of $158.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.