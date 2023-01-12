PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,979,000. Schiavi & Co LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC now owns 1,300,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,074,000 after acquiring an additional 51,721 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 201,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,416,000.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

MFUS stock opened at $39.26 on Thursday. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $34.23 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.69.

