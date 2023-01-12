Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 1,782.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424,097 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.17% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $22,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 347.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

JEPI traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $55.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456,550. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $62.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.01.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.