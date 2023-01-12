Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $25.45 Million Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,383 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Raymond James worth $25,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Czech National Bank bought a new position in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,231,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 109,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 137.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Stock Up 0.7 %

RJF traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.58. The company had a trading volume of 614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,307. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.33.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RJF has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.