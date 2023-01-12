Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,301 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $33,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 378.7% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 47,546 shares during the period. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 39,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 51,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $196.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,169. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $239.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.