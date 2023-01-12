Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,266,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,320 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.56% of Viavi Solutions worth $16,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 25.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth about $188,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIAV. B. Riley lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 7,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $85,804.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,698,176.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,804 shares of company stock valued at $803,713. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.18. 2,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,797. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $17.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

