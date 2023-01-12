Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 566,816 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,288,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,816 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Telos were worth $20,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the first quarter valued at about $27,666,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the second quarter valued at about $13,430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Telos by 433.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 815,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 662,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the second quarter valued at about $3,701,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the first quarter valued at about $3,473,000. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telos Stock Performance

Shares of Telos stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,944. Telos Co. has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $337.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. Telos had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.93 million. Analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TLS. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Telos to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Telos to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Telos from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley downgraded Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.43.

Telos Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

