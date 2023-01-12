Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,115 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.54% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $15,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 41.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 259.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,207 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.73. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.77. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $516.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.72%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Featured Articles

