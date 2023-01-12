Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 906,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,723 shares during the period. Iridium Communications accounts for approximately 0.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.72% of Iridium Communications worth $40,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,486,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,635,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $59.37. 432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,187. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.00. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $60.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,494.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRDM. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $122,077.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $122,077.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Parker William Rush sold 27,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,422,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,044 shares in the company, valued at $9,882,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,412 shares of company stock valued at $5,627,529. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

