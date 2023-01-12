Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 18,823 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 551,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,823 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $13,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in FormFactor during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in FormFactor by 25.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 197.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 287,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 32,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 201,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 22,845 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FORM traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,461. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $45.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $180.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

FORM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on FormFactor to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of FormFactor from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About FormFactor

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.