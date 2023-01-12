Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 20,207 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,207 shares during the quarter. SeaWorld Entertainment comprises 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 1.17% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $36,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 112.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,592,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,689,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 22.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,560,000 after purchasing an additional 101,300 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.1% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 385,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,015,000 after purchasing an additional 102,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 207.2% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 60,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 40,691 shares during the last quarter.

SEAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NYSE:SEAS traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.39. The stock had a trading volume of 853 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,221. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $76.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.82 and a 200 day moving average of $51.75.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.20). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 124.48% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $565.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

