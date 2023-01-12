Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $7.49 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,262 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,294,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 65,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 38,050 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 80,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $87.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.12. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

