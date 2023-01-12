Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69,200 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 300,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,464,000 after buying an additional 27,611 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 30.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
Microchip Technology Price Performance
NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $75.40 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.29.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Microchip Technology Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.328 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.
About Microchip Technology
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Microchip Technology (MCHP)
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.