Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Has $13.93 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 4.7% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $659,000. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $634,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $493.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.73 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $526.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $525.64.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.56.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

