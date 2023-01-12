Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Raises Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 1.5% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 218,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 44.4% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 53,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

USB opened at $47.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Barclays raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Compass Point decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

