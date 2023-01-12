Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stake Lowered by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,185,365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 65,588 shares during the period. Plug Power makes up approximately 1.1% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $45,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 3,363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 1,556.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Plug Power to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $63.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.98. 59,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,526,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 6.09. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.42.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.94 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 107.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

