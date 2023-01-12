Polygon (MATIC) Trading Up 15.7% Over Last 7 Days

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last week, Polygon has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. Polygon has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion and $597.75 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polygon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00004837 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003178 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.20 or 0.00435848 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000149 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,805.99 or 0.30784780 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.42 or 0.00956631 BTC.
About Polygon
Polygon launched on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polygon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Polygon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polygon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.