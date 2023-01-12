Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) Shares Acquired by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,773,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463,052 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 6.90% of Powered Brands worth $17,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Powered Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $491,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Powered Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 191,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Powered Brands by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,338,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,162,000 after purchasing an additional 111,570 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Powered Brands by 2.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 933,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 21,549 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Powered Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Powered Brands alerts:

Powered Brands Stock Performance

Shares of POW stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,046. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. Powered Brands has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.13.

Powered Brands Profile

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Powered Brands was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Powered Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powered Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.