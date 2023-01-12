PPL (NYSE:PPL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PPL Price Performance

PPL opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPL has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Equities analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. PPL’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPL. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PPL from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PPL news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth $27,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in PPL by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 4,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading

