PrairieView Partners LLC Acquires 672 Shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD)

PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Get Rating) by 165.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVSD. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $3,743,000.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

AVSD traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.29. The stock had a trading volume of 14,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,634. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.32.

