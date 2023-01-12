PrairieView Partners LLC Has $14.13 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,421 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 6,002,184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921,464 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,008,000 after buying an additional 5,086,483 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,130,000 after buying an additional 3,884,494 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VEA traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $44.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,843,434. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $51.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.80.

